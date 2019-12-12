Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Trees of Christmas: 12/12/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. Sundays free.
• Quilt Stories: 12/12/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 12/12/2019, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• "The Best Little Christmas Pageant Ever": 12/12/2019, 9:30am, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
• Terrific Twos: 12/12/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 12/12/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Bouldvard, Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Ready, Set, Read: 12/12/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Shoals Chapter of the Order of St. Luke: 12/12/2019, 2:30pm, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Throwback Thursday: 12/12/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 12/12/2019, 5:30pm, Colbert County
• Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available
• Florence Christmas Parade: 12/12/2019, 6:00pm, Downtown, Florence.
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame Christmas Concert: 12/12/2019, 6:30pm, Alabama Music Hall of Fame, U.S. 72, Tuscumbia.
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 12/12/2019, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 12/12/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Sheffield Lodge #503 F&AM: 12/12/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• 2019 Florence Christmas Parade presented by Bank Independent: 12/12/2019, 7:00pm, Historic Downtown Florence, Court Street, Florence.
• Florence Camerata Concert Christmas in the Shoals: 12/12/2019, 7:00pm, First Cumberland Presyterian Church, 2422 Darby Drive, Florence.
