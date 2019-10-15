Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery: 10/15/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 10/15/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 10/15/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/15/2019, 1:00pm, North American Lighting, 100 Counts Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• Ready, Set, Read: 10/15/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• STEAM Squad: 10/15/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• 1-hour free bowling: 10/15/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth: 10/15/2019, 5:00pm, Swampers, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• The Board of Directors for the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama, Inc. meeting: 10/15/2019, 5:30pm, 43 Grill Restaurant, 15110 U.S. 43, Russellville.
• Celebrate Recovery: 10/15/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 10/15/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Deshler Clas of 1960 meeting: 10/15/2019, 6:00pm, 306 Barbecue, 322 N. Copurt Street, Florence.
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table: 10/15/2019, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Dance classes: 10/15/2019, 7:00pm, Mitchell Hollingsworth Activity Room, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. $35 person/$60 per couple 256-740-1661
• Gospel Meeting: 10/15/2019, 7:00pm, Westside Church of Christ, Old Highway 20, Leighton.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 10/15/2019, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 10/15/2019, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
