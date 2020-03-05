Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 3/5/2020, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 3/5/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/5/2020, 9:00am, DHR Building, 737 Alabama 48, Russellville. 256-332-0252
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/5/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Misfit Children: Landscapes and Creations from the Mind of Jennifer Torres: 3/5/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board meeting: 3/5/2020, 9:00am, Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• Community Bible Study: 3/5/2020, 9:30am, Barton Baptist Church, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee. 256-627-3084
• Women's Community Bible Study: 3/5/2020, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Terrific 2s: 3/5/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/5/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-277-8595
• Hot lunches: 3/5/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Shoals Civic League: 3/5/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Ready, Set, Read!: 3/5/2020, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/5/2020, 2:00pm, Mangas Tool and Die, 2721 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Northwest Alabama MS Warriors: 3/5/2020, 5:30pm, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt Col John W Harris Jr, Camp #1833 meeting: 3/5/2020, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, Ash Avenue, Russellville. 256-324-2317
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 3/5/2020, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. John W. Harris Jr. Camp No. 1833: 3/5/2020, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. 256-324-2317
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 3/5/2020, 6:30pm, Colbert County Health Depart., Jackson Highway, Sheffield. 256-412-0447
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 3/5/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• NuTones: 3/5/2020, 6:30pm, Keestone, 201 N. Cedar St., Florence.
• Shoals Audubon Society: 3/5/2020, 7:00pm, Trinity Episcopal Church, Mullen Hall, 410 N. Pine St., Florence. Does not meet in June, July and August. 256-757-2467
• George Lindsey UNA Film Festival: 3/5/2020, University of North Alabama, Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 3/5/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
