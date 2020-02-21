Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Book sale: 2/21/2020, 9:00am, Next door to Killen Library, J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/21/2020, 9:00am, Senators Coach, 160 Jeremy Drive, Florence.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/21/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary meeting: 2/21/2020, 9:00am, Salvation Army headquarters, 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence.
• Shoals Artists Guild meeting: 2/21/2020, 10:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, Southall-Moore House, Florence. 256-760-6379
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/21/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-386-7831
• Babies Love the Library: 2/21/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 2/21/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Kerry Gilbert Band: 2/21/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Line Dance Class: 2/21/2020, 7:00pm, Broadway Recreation Center, North Broadway Street, Florence. $40 per couple
• King Lear Presented By Shakespeare At The Shoals: 2/21/2020, 7:30pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Fathers N Sons: 2/21/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/21/2020, , Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Saturday
• Lexington Senior Center breakfast: 2/22/2020, 6:30am, Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington. 256-229-8810
• Breakfast: 2/22/2020, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Book sale: 2/22/2020, 9:00am, Next door to Killen Library, J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/22/2020, 9:00am, Hopewell CP Church, 1600 First St., Leighton.
• Basic Microsoft Excel: 2/22/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/22/2020, 11:00am, Lowe's, 130 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Black History program: 2/22/2020, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Handgun 101 Class: 2/22/2020, 6:00pm, Cypress Creek Indoor Range, 5060 Alabama 157, Florence.
• King Lear Presented By Shakespeare At The Shoals: 2/22/2020, 7:30pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Southern Breeze: 2/22/2020, 7:30pm, El Patron, Highway 72, Rogersville.
• Wes Sheffield and the Slowburners: 2/22/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
