Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Tuesday
• Bean Day fundraiser: 9/10/2019, 11:00am, American Legion Post No. 11 Building, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 9/10/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 9/10/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hourfree bowling: 9/10/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals: 9/10/2019, 5:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 9/10/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 9/10/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Dance classes: 9/10/2019, 6:00pm, Mitchell Hollingsworth Activity Center, 805 FlaggCircle, Florence.
• NAMI Shoals Family Support Group: 9/10/2019, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group: 9/10/2019, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association meeting: 9/10/2019, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-6711
• Central Civitan: 9/10/2019, , Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
