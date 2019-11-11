Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Cloverdale Quilters: 11/11/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 11/11/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Batting Brigade quilt guild: 11/11/2019, 9:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence. 256-764-1788
• Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery: 11/11/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Art Expressions: 11/11/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/11/2019, 9:00am, Bowling Family Medical Clinic, 1369A George Wallace Highway, Littleville.
• NW Alabama Backgammon Club: 11/11/2019, 11:00am, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. 256-856-4846
• Knights of Pythias: 11/11/2019, 11:00am, Veterans Park, Building, Florence.
• Free lunch for veterans: 11/11/2019, 11:00am, Texas Roadhouse, 307 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 11/11/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Greater Shoals/Sheffield Rotary Club Meeting: 11/11/2019, 12:00pm, Rhoda P's Restaurant & Catering, 312 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• American Legion Post 31 will host its annual Veteran's Day program: 11/11/2019, 12:00pm, The Colbert County Courthouse, 201 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 11/11/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine Street 3rd Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Hope Al-Anon & Shoals Al-Teen: 11/11/2019, 6:00pm, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Veterans Day Concert: 11/11/2019, 6:00pm, Alabama Music Hall of Fame, U.S. 72 West, Tuscumbia.
• Shoals Piecemakers quilt guild: 11/11/2019, 6:30pm, St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1900 Darby Drive, Florence. 256-627-6388
• Beginner Square Dance lessons: 11/11/2019, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
Holiday Grief Group: 11/11/2019, 6:30pm, New Beginning Church, Four Lane Shopping Center, Florence.
Basketball registration: 11/11/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
