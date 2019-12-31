Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/31/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 12/31/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 12/31/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 12/31/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Shoals Environmental Alliance: 12/31/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-381-2826
• Celebrate Recovery: 12/31/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 12/31/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Hope Al-Anon & Shoals Al-Teen: 12/31/2019, 6:00pm, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• New Year's Eve Watch service: 12/31/2019, 8:00pm, Community Free Will Baptist Church, 4051 County Road 24, Florence.
• New Year's Eve Watch: 12/31/2019, 9:00pm, Mount Olievia M.B. Church, 3935 E. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
