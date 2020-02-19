Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Joints in Motion: 2/19/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• My Alabama Exhibit: 2/19/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/19/2020, 9:00am, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/19/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• University of North Alabama Men's Tennis vs Jacksonville State: 2/19/2020, 10:00am, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/19/2020, 10:00am, Terrace Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, 390 Underwood Road, Russellville.
• Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club meeting: 2/19/2020, 10:00am, Coldwater Books, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia.
• ABC's Under the Trees: 2/19/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Tennis vs Jacksonville State: 2/19/2020, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/19/2020, , Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
