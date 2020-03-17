Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/17/2020, 7:30am, Deshler High School, 200 N. Commons St. E., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/17/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Misfit Children: Landscapes and Creations from the Mind of Jennifer Torres: 3/17/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary: 3/17/2020, 9:00am, Salvation Army Headquarters, 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read!: 3/17/2020, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 3/17/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Florence Exchange Club: 3/17/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 3/17/2020, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-577-6968
• STEAM Squad: 3/17/2020, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Jacksonville State: 3/17/2020, 5:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Bookish Delights: 3/17/2020, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth: 3/17/2020, 5:00pm, Swampers, 10 Hightower Plz, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 3/17/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence. 256-764-9322
• NuTones: 3/17/2020, 6:00pm, Morningside, 413 Cox Blvd., Sheffield.
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table meeting: 3/17/2020, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. David Gregg speaking.
• Fathers & Sons for Dinner with Guest: 3/17/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Spring Revival: 3/17/2020, 7:00pm, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 3/17/2020, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 3/17/2020, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
