Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Breakfast: 10/19/2019, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/19/2019, 7:30am, MidGard Self Storage, 2708 W. Mall Drive, Florence.
• WOW (Women Of Worth) Conference: 10/19/2019, 8:30am, Clarion Inn, 4900 Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield.
• Founders Weekend Celebration: 10/19/2019, 9:00am, New Birth Ministries, 225 S. Spurr St., Florence.
• Belle Mont Quilt Show: 10/19/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Young Learners Series: Harvest: 10/19/2019, 10:00am, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 10/19/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• A Cosmology of Monsters by Shaun Hamill book talk and signing: 10/19/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/19/2019, 1:00pm, North Alabama Flea Market, 65 Spportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• University of North Alabama Football vs Charleston Southern: 10/19/2019, 6:00pm, Florence.
• NuTones: 10/19/2019, 6:30pm, Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, 2373 Roberts Lane, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 10/19/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• AL Renaissance Feast: 10/19/2019, 7:00pm, Renaissance Faire, 217 E. Tuscaloosa Street, Florence.
• Arx Mortis: 10/19/2019, 7:00pm, Arx Mortis, 4051 Hwy 72, Killen.
• Florence Ghost Walk: 10/19/2019, 7:30pm, Wilson Park, E Tombigbee St, Florence.
• "Bloodless: The Lizzie Borden Mystery": 10/19/2019, 7:30pm, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
• Haunted Hayrides: 10/19/2019, 8:00pm, LaGrange College Site Park, LaGrange College Road, Leighton.
• Patrick Garzen Band: 10/19/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Tyler AK LIVE: 10/19/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
