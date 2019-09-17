Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• It's All About Art exhibit: 9/17/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Half price book sale: 9/17/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 9/17/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 9/17/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Shutterfly Make and Take: 9/17/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read: 9/17/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• STEAM Squad: 9/17/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• 1-hour free bowling: 9/17/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 9/17/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 9/17/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Constitution Day Dinner: 9/17/2019, 6:00pm, Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, 990 Sunbelt Pkwy., Muscle Shoals.
• Dance classes: 9/17/2019, 6:00pm, Mitchell Hollingsworth Activity Center, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence.
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table meeting: 9/17/2019, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• NuTones perform: 9/17/2019, 6:00pm, Morningside, 413 Cox Blvd., Sheffield.
• Deshler Class of 1960: 9/17/2019, 6:00pm, Newbern's Restaurant, 3406 Florence Blvd., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Volleyball vs Tennessee State: 9/17/2019, 7:00pm, Florence.
• Audition for "Three Musketeers": 9/17/2019, 7:00pm, Shoals Theatre, Seminary Street, Florence.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 9/17/2019, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 9/17/2019, 104 E.Tombigbee St., Florence.
