Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• The NW AL Chapter #2 of the Korean War Veterans Assoc. meeting: 10/2/2019, 8:30am, Hampton Inn and Suites, 505 S. Court St., Florence. 256-383-8172
• Joints in Motion: 10/2/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• SKIN AND INK: The Art of Tattoo: 10/2/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Ford UAW business meeting: 10/2/2019, 9:00am, Northwest Shoals Community College Seminar room Building 110, Muscle Shoals.
• Belle Mont Quilt Show: 10/2/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• ABC's Under the Trees: 10/2/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Chief Colbert Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 10/2/2019, 11:30am, Helen Keller Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-4996
• Fall Revival: 10/2/2019, 6:15pm, Rutland Chapel C.M.E. Church, 295 Rutland Chapel Lane, Lane Springs.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 10/2/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence
