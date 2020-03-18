Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/18/2020, 8:00am, TNT Fireworks, 4003 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 3/18/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/18/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Misfit Children: Landscapes and Creations from the Mind of Jennifer Torres: 3/18/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Readers of the Lost Ark: 3/18/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• ABC's Under the Trees: 3/18/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 3/18/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Florence-Lauderdale County Education Retirees Association meeting: 3/18/2020, 11:30am, Lauderdale County Board of Education Annex, 355 Lauderdale 61, Florence. 256-483-8222
• Birmingham-Southern College Choir concert: 3/18/2020, 6:00pm, First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Spring Revival: 3/18/2020, 7:00pm, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville.
