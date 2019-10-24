Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/24/2019, 8:00am, Burns Nursing Home and Rehabilitation, 701 Monroe Street NW, Russellville.
• Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery: 10/24/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Art Expressions: 10/24/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 10/24/2019, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Belle Mont Quilt Show: 10/24/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Terrific Twos: 10/24/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 10/24/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 10/24/2019, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Shoals Civic League: 10/24/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Bouldvard, Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Ready, Set, Read: 10/24/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 10/24/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• THE CALLED TOUR - Avalon with Reagan Strange | Muscle Shoals, AL: 10/24/2019, 7:00pm, Highland Park Baptist Church, 503 South Wilson Dam Rd., Muscle Shoals.
• SheffieldLodge #503 F&AM: 10/24/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• Arx Mortis: 10/24/2019, 7:00pm, Arx Mortis, 4051 Hwy 72, Killen.
• The Three Musketeers: 10/24/2019, 7:30pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N Seminary St, Florence.
• Paint the Clinic Pink women's health exams: 10/24/2019, Shoals Community Clinic, 309-B Handy Place, Florence. call to see if you qualify for appointment
