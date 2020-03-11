Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/11/2020, 7:30am, Central High School, 3000 Lauderdale 200, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 3/11/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/11/2020, 9:00am, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N Broadway St, Florence. 256-483-2894
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/11/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Misfit Children: Landscapes and Creations from the Mind of Jennifer Torres: 3/11/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• TVA Retirees Association meeting: 3/11/2020, 10:00am, Listerhill Credit Union, 4790 E. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• ABC's Under the Trees: 3/11/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 3/11/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Southern University: 3/11/2020, 5:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Bend of the River Holy Spirit Conference: 3/11/2020, 6:00pm, Oakland Community Church, 24315 County Road 14, Florence.
• Lifeguard Certification Class: 3/11/2020, Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield.
