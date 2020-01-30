Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 1/30/2020, 7:00am, North Alabama Medical Center, 1701 Veterans Drive, Florence.
• The Isom Collection: 1/30/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• My Alabama Exhibit: 1/30/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 1/30/2020, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Terrific 2s: 1/30/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 1/30/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
Ready, Set, Read!: 1/30/2020, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Parkinson's Support Group meeting: 1/30/2020, 2:00pm, The Renaissance of Florence, 3275 Lauderdale 47, Florence.
• Collaboratory Creations: Stop Motion Animation: 1/30/2020, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Southern Exposure Screening in Florence!: 1/30/2020, 5:00pm, Communications Building, 807 N. Pine St., Florence.
• Southern Exposure Screening: 1/30/2020, 5:30pm, University of North Alabama Communications Building, 602 N. Pine St., Florence.
• Lunafest Florence 2020: 1/30/2020, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Travis Wammack & Snakeman Band: 1/30/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11 meeting: 1/30/2020, 7:00pm, American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 1/30/2020, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 1/30/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
