Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/22/2019, 8:00am, North Alabama Medical Center Cloyd Campus, 211 Cloyd Blvd., Florence.
• Christmas in the Country: 11/22/2019, 10:00am, LaGrange College Site Park, 1491 LaGrange College Road, Leighton.
• Babies Love the Library: 11/22/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 11/22/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/22/2019, 1:00pm, Big Lots, 1700 Darby Drive, Florence.
• Cadillacs perform: 11/22/2019, 6:00pm, Florence Mall, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Singing River Squares: 11/22/2019, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 County Club Drive, Florence.
• Asleep by Ten: 11/22/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St, Florence.
• Pocahontas: 11/22/2019, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N Seminary St, Florence.
• Line Dance Class: 11/22/2019, 7:00pm, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence.
• Southern Breeze: 11/22/2019, 8:00pm, Lucy's Barge, Bay Village Drive, Athens.
• Travis Wammack performs: 11/22/2019, 8:00pm, Chanpy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Basketball registration: 11/22/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Saturday
• Turkey Shoot: 11/23/2019, 7:00am, Knight of Columns Langer Hall, 4051 County Road 30, Florence.
• Steel of a Deal: 11/23/2019, 9:00am, USW Local 1535 Union Hall, 818 Howell Heflin Lane, Tuscumbia. 256-762-8366
• Downtown Florence Walking Tour: 11/23/2019, 10:00am, City Municipal Building, 110 W. College St., Florence.
• Christmas in the Country: 11/23/2019, 10:00am, LaGrange College Site Park, 1491 LaGrange College Road, Leighton.
• Saturday Stories: 11/23/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/23/2019, 11:00am, BAM, 318 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 11/23/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Pocahontas: 11/23/2019, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Movie in Wilson Park: 11/23/2019, 7:00pm, Wilson Park, E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Silver Eagle Band: 11/23/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Florence.
• Southern Breeze: 11/23/2019, 8:00pm, El Patron, Highway 72, Florence.
• Robert Cline Jr and the Boys from Muscle Shoals perform: 11/23/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.