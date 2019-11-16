Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Breakfast: 11/16/2019, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• Young Learners Series: Native American Heritage Month: 11/16/2019, 10:00am, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Dick Cooper photography exhibit: 11/16/2019, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Android Photos: 11/16/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 11/16/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/16/2019, 11:00am, North Alabama Flea Market, 65 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• WinterFest 2019: 11/16/2019, 12:00pm, Belk, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 11/16/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Second Annual Adult Prom: 11/16/2019, 7:00pm, A W Todd Center, 201 South Washington Avenue, Russellville.
• Fathers N Sons: 11/16/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• University of North Alabama Men's Basketball vs Samford: 11/16/2019, 6:30pm, Florence.
