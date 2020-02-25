Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/25/2020, 6:00am, North American Lighting, 100 Counts Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/25/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/25/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-386-7831
• Ready, Set, Read!: 2/25/2020, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 2/25/2020, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Buried Truths Podcast Listening Session: 2/25/2020, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Exchange Club: 2/25/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 2/25/2020, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-577-6968
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Belmont: 2/25/2020, 4:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• STEAM Squad: 2/25/2020, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Environmental Alliance: 2/25/2020, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-381-2826
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 2/25/2020, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 2/25/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence. (256) 764-9322
• Central Civitan: 2/25/2020, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
• Fathers & Sons for Dinner with Guest: 2/25/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Ultimate Mardi Gras Party with Dylan Stamps: 2/25/2020, 6:30pm, The Cigar Room, 845 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/25/2020, , Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
