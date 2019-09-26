Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• It's All About Art exhibit: 9/26/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• SKIN AND INK: The Art of Tattoo: 9/26/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 9/26/2019, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Terrific Twos: 9/26/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 9/26/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 9/26/2019, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Shoals Civic League: 9/26/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Ready, Set, Read: 9/26/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Parkinson's Support Group meeting: 9/26/2019, 2:00pm, The Renaissance of Florence, 3275 Lauderdale 47, Florence.
• Throwback Thursday: 9/26/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Couples Canvas Night: 9/26/2019, 6:00pm, Clay Bisque Stuido, 1551 Florence Blvd., Florence.
• Preservation Florence: Sears Catalog Houses: 9/26/2019, 6:00pm, Pope's Tavern Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence.
• Rusty and the Relics: 9/26/2019, 6:30pm, The Grille, Robert Trent Golf Trail of the Shoals, Sunbelt Parkway, Muscle Shoals.
• American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11 meeting: 9/26/2019, 7:00pm, American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• NPHC Stroll Off: 9/26/2019, 7:00pm, Norton Auditorium, Una Box 5115, 128 W. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 9/26/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• SheffieldLodge #503 F&AM: 9/26/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• University of North Alabama Women's Soccer vs Florida Gulf Coast: 9/26/2019, 7:00pm, Florence.
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 9/26/2019, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 9/26/2019, 8:00pm, Swamper's, 10 Hightower Pl, Florence.
