Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Today
• Breakfast: 3/21/2020, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• REFRESH Bible Conference for Women 2020: 3/21/2020, 9:00am, First Baptist Church, 209 North Walnut Street, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/21/2020, 11:00am, Stateline Church, 3855 Chisholm Road, Iron City.
• William C. Handy Home, Museum and Library grand opening: 3/21/2020, 12:00pm, William C. Handy Home, 620 W. College St., Florence. 256-810-2212
• Ronald Rand 6-Week Master Acting Workshop: 3/21/2020, 4:30pm, The Ritz, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
• The Many Disguises of Robin Hood: 3/21/2020, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N Seminary St, Florence.
• Florence Baby Boomers Meetup Group 50: 3/21/2020, , 750 Sannoner Ave., 750 Sannoner Ave., Florence.
