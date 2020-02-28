Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Book sale: 2/28/2020, 9:00am, Next door to Killen Library, J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• University of North Alabama Beach Volleyball vs Huntingdon College: 2/28/2020, 9:00am, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/28/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/28/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 North Main Street, Tuscumbia. 256-386-7831
• Babies Love the Library: 2/28/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 2/28/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/28/2020, 12:00pm, Walmart, 13675 U.S. 43, Russellville.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 2/28/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Beach Volleyball vs Central Arkansas: 2/28/2020, 2:15pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Asleep by Ten @FloBama: 2/28/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Line Dance Class: 2/28/2020, 7:00pm, Broadway Recreation Center, North Broadway Street, Florence. $40 per couple.
• Southern Breeze: 2/28/2020, 7:00pm, Lil Capone's, Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• The Late Blumers: 2/28/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/28/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Saturday
• High Tech Archery Tournament: 2/29/2020, 8:00am, Pond Spring - The General Joe Wheeler Home, 12280 AL HWY 20, Hillsboro. $25 entrant fee. No charge for spectators or to tour grounds. 256-606-1057
• Book sale: 2/29/2020, 9:00am, Next door to Killen Library, J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Advanced Microsoft Excel: 2/29/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Beach Volleyball vs Hendrix College: 2/29/2020, 10:45am, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/29/2020, 11:00am, Watson's Furniture, 1678 Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals.
• University of North Alabama Beach Volleyball vs Lincoln Memorial: 2/29/2020, 4:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Southern Breeze for Dinner At Flobama: 2/29/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Let it be Art with Ronald Rand: 2/29/2020, 7:30pm, The Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
• The Jordan Denton Band: 2/29/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• University of North Alabama Women's Tennis vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 2/29/2020, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
