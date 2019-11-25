Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Cloverdale Quilters: 11/25/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 11/25/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• NW Alabama Backgammon Club: 11/25/2019, 11:00am, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. 256-856-4846
• Rotary Club of Florence: 11/25/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Central Community center covered dish luncheon: 11/25/2019, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Greater Shoals/Sheffield Rotary Club Meeting: 11/25/2019, 12:00pm, Rhoda P's Restaurant & Catering, 312 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Knights of Pythias: 11/25/2019, 12:00pm, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/25/2019, 2:00pm, Certain Teed Saint-Gobain, 475 Walnut Gate Road, Russellville.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 11/25/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine Street 3rd Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Hope Al-Anon & Shoals Al-Teen: 11/25/2019, 6:00pm, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee meeting: 11/25/2019, 6:30pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-710-1440
• Beginner Square Dance lessons: 11/25/2019, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Holiday Grief Group: 11/25/2019, 6:30pm, New Beginning Church, Four Lane Shopping Center, Florence.
• Grief support meeting: 11/25/2019, 6:30pm, New Beginning Church, 853 Florence Blvd., Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/25/2019, , Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
