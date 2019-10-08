Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• SKIN AND INK: The Art of Tattoo: 10/8/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/8/2019, 10:00am, University of North Alabama, Commons Parking lot, Florence.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 10/8/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 10/8/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Booked for Lunch Book Club: 10/8/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read: 10/8/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• STEAM Squad: 10/8/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals: 10/8/2019, 5:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Novel Conversations Book Club: 10/8/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 10/8/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 10/8/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Hops and Hymns: 10/8/2019, 6:30pm, Florence.
• Colbert County Fire Prevention Parade: 10/8/2019, 6:30pm, Building, Main Street, Tuscumbia.
• University of North Alabama Women's Volleyball vs Lipscomb: 10/8/2019, 7:00pm, Florence.
• Dance classes: 10/8/2019, 7:00pm, Mitchell Hollingsworth Activity Room, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. $35 person/$60 per couple 256-740-1661
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association meeting: 10/8/2019, Park Place, 500 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-6711
• Central Civitan: 10/8/2019, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
• Swamp John's Dinner: 10/8/2019, Lexington Senior Center, 100 McGuire Lane, Lexington. Meal includes, meat, slaw, fries, dessert and drink
• Candlelight Vigil for Mental Health: 10/8/2019, Riverbend Center for Mental Health Auditorium, College Street, Florence.
