Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/12/2020, 8:00am, Hatton High School, 6906 Alabama 157, Town Creek.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/12/2020, 9:00am, DHR Building, 737 Alabama 48, Russellville. 256-332-0252
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/12/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Misfit Children: Landscapes and Creations from the Mind of Jennifer Torres: 3/12/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• 24th Urban Forestry & Horticulture Conference — Pesticide License Recertification Classes for Green: 3/12/2020, 9:00am, Cross Point Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 3/12/2020, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Terrific 2s: 3/12/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/12/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-277-8595
• Hot lunches: 3/12/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Shoals Civic League: 3/12/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Internet Searching: 3/12/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read!: 3/12/2020, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Chapter of the Order of St. Luke: 3/12/2020, 2:30pm, Media Room at Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Teens on the Move: 3/12/2020, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 3/12/2020, 5:30pm, Colbert County Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available
• An Evening with Jason Schechterle: 3/12/2020, 6:00pm, Sheffield Public Library, 316 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 3/12/2020, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-702-9674
• Votes for Women: The Push for a Federal Amendment & the Reemergence of Division Among Suffragists, 1913-1920: 3/12/2020, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 3/12/2020, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Shefield Lodge #503 F&AM meeting: 3/12/2020, Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave, Sheffield.
