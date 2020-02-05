Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Joints in Motion: 2/5/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• UAW-Ford Retiree Chapter, business meeting: 2/5/2020, 9:00am, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. 256-762-1846
• The Isom Collection: 2/5/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• My Alabama Exhibit: 2/5/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/5/2020, 9:00am, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/5/2020, 10:00am, Lauderdale County Health Department, 4112 Chisholm Road, Florence.
• ABC's Under the Trees: 2/5/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Chief Colbert Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 2/5/2020, 11:30am, Helen Keller Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-4996
• Author lunch with Marie Benedict: 2/5/2020, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Lunch & Learn - Increasing Revenue with 5 Proven Videos: 2/5/2020, 12:00pm, CB&S Boardroom at Shoals Chamber of Commerce, 20 Hightower Pl, Florence. 800-605-4546
• Ribbon Cutting - Awaken Films: 2/5/2020, 4:00pm, Shoals Chamber of Commerce, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/5/2020, 4:30pm, Underwood Baptist Church, 5091 Alabama 157, Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/5/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
