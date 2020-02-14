Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Breakfast: 2/15/2020, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• Book sale: 2/15/2020, 9:00am, Next door to Killen Library, J.C. Mauldin HIghway, Killen.
• Microsoft PowerPoint: 2/15/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/15/2020, 12:00pm, GameStop, 366 Unit D. Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Ohio University: 2/15/2020, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Harpist Annette Harman playing: 2/15/2020, 3:00pm, Sheffield Public Library, 316 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Russell Gulley: 2/15/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• SHBA Spring Building & Remodeling Show: 2/15/2020, Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, Sheffield.
• Florence Baby Boomers Meetup Group 50: 2/15/2020, 750 Sannoner Ave., 750 Sannoner Ave., Florence.
