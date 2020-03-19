Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Today
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/19/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Misfit Children: Landscapes and Creations from the Mind of Jennifer Torres: 3/19/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 3/19/2020, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• AARP Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273 covered-dish dinner: 3/19/2020, 11:00am, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-760-6425
• Hot lunches: 3/23/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call between 8-10 a.m. to pick between 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6668, 256-760-6420
• Zip City Community Center covered-dish lunch: 3/19/2020, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. Bring covered dish.
• Shoals Civic League: 3/19/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter meeting: 3/19/2020, 5:30pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-386-2387
• Handgun 101 Class: 3/19/2020, 6:00pm, Cypress Creek Indoor Range, 5060 Alabama 157, Florence.
• Osborn Hill Cemetery: 3/19/2020, 6:00pm, Littleville Town Hall, 1810 George Wallace Highway, Littleville.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans O'Neal Camp No. 478 meeting: 3/19/2020, 6:30pm, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140: 3/19/2020, 6:30pm, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-762-3512
• 3 Wheel Drive for FloBama Thursdays: 3/19/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• OperaSouth board of directors meeting: 3/19/2020, 7:00pm, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary meeting: 3/19/2020, 7:00pm, Post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club: 3/19/2020, 7:00pm, Colbert County EMA, Fifth and Water streets, Muscle Shoals.
• The Many Disguises of Robin Hood: 3/19/2020, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
