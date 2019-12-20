Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Trees of Christmas: 12/20/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. Sundays free.
• Quilt Stories: 12/20/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/20/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 12/20/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Singing River Squares: 12/20/2019, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 County Club Drive, Florence.
• Kerry Gilbert Band: 12/20/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Mike Farris Sings the Soul of Christmas: 12/20/2019, 7:00pm, Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa - Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Showdown Christmas Concert: 12/20/2019, 7:00pm, Crosspoint Church of Christ, Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Winter Solstice Celebration: 12/20/2019, 7:00pm, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence.
• Holiday Revue: 12/20/2019, 7:30pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 12/20/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• The Eight: Reindeer Monologues: 12/20/2019, 8:00pm, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
• Dixie Mafia At Flobama: 12/20/2019, 10:00pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
Saturday
• Breakfast: 12/21/2019, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• Young Learner Series: 12/21/2019, 10:00am, Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Johnny Collier (acoustic): 12/21/2019, 4:00pm, 71 Auction House, 10176 Highway 72, Rogersville.
• VFW Club Dance: 12/21/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Holiday Revue: 12/21/2019, 7:30pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
• Mark Edgar Stuart: 12/21/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
