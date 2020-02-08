Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 2/8/2020, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Northwest Alabama Farm Toy Show: 2/8/2020, 8:30am, Clarion Inn Hotel, Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield. Children 12 and younger free admission. 256-320-7490
• Book sale: 2/8/2020, 9:00am, Next door to Killen Library, J.C. Mauldin HIghway, Killen.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/8/2020, 10:00am, Mattress To Go, 3307 Veterans Drive, Florence.
• Florence Music Study Club, UNA Steel Drum Ensemble: 2/8/2020, 10:00am, First Baptist Church, 209 N. Walnut St., Florence.
• Valentines Cookie Decorating Class: 2/8/2020, 10:00am, The Artsy Place, Sixth Street, Muscle Shoals.
• Microsoft Word: 2/8/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Tennessee State: 2/8/2020, 12:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Go Red Luncheon: 2/8/2020, 12:00pm, UNA, Guillot University Center, Florence.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 2/8/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence. 256-762-0209
• University of North Alabama Women's Basketball vs Liberty: 2/8/2020, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• LEGO Build: 2/8/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Peggy Allen Towns Book talk/signing: 2/8/2020, 3:00pm, Sheffield Public Library, 316 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• University of North Alabama Men's Basketball vs Liberty: 2/8/2020, 3:30pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Russellville's Mardi Gras Parade: 2/8/2020, 4:30pm, A.W. Todd Center, Washington Avenue, Russellville. 256-668-2830
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Alcorn State: 2/8/2020, 5:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Girls of Muscle Shoals: 2/8/2020, 7:00pm, Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Children younger than 10 free
• KREEK: 2/8/2020, 7:00pm, VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Kami Collier and The KGB: 2/8/2020, 7:00pm, Roxy Theater, 208 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville. Free for ages 5 and younger.
• Max Russell: 2/8/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.