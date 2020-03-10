Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/10/2020, 7:30am, Department of Transportation, 295 Alabama 20 E., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/10/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Misfit Children: Landscapes and Creations from the Mind of Jennifer Torres: 3/10/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/10/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-386-7831
• Party with a Purpose: 3/10/2020, 10:00am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Muscle Shoals.
• Ready, Set, Read!: 3/10/2020, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Carolyn Forche' at UNA Writer's Series: 3/10/2020, 11:00am, Performance Center of the GUC, 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence. 256-765-4238
• Hot lunches: 3/10/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Florence Exchange Club: 3/10/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 3/10/2020, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-577-6968
• Booked for Lunch/Novel Conversations Book Club: 3/10/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• STEAM Squad: 3/10/2020, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Swamp John's Dinner: 3/10/2020, 4:00pm, Lexington Senior Center, 100 McGuire Lane, Lexington.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Murray State: 3/10/2020, 5:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals: 3/10/2020, 5:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 3/10/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence. 256-764-9322
• Bend of the River Holy Spirit Conference: 3/10/2020, 6:00pm, Rhodesville Methodist Church, 6230 County Road 189, Florence.
• Deshler Class of 1960: 3/10/2020, 6:00pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Fathers & Sons for Dinner with Guest: 3/10/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N Court St, Florence.
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association meeting: 3/10/2020, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-6711
• Central Civitan: 3/10/2020, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
