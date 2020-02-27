Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/27/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/27/2020, 9:00am, DHR Building, 737 Alabama 48, Russellville. 256-332-0252
• Women's Community Bible Study: 2/27/2020, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/27/2020, 10:00am, Listerhill Credit Union, 4790 E. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Terrific 2s: 2/27/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/27/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-277-8595
• Hot lunches: 2/27/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 2/27/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 2/27/2020, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Shoals Civic League: 2/27/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Ready, Set, Read!: 2/27/2020, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Parkinson's Support Group meeting: 2/27/2020, 2:00pm, The Renaissance of Florence, 3275 Lauderdale 47, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Men's Basketball vs NJIT: 2/27/2020, 6:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Buried Truths Live: Civil Rights in the Shoals: 2/27/2020, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11 meeting: 2/27/2020, 7:00pm, American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• Muscle Shoals Meets Sam Phillips: 2/27/2020, 7:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Pl, Florence.
• Artist Gathering: 2/27/2020, 7:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 2/27/2020, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
• Shefield Lodge #503 F&AM meeting: 2/27/2020, Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave, Sheffield.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/27/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
