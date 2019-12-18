Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Joints in Motion: 12/18/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Trees of Christmas: 12/18/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. Sundays free.
• Quilt Stories: 12/18/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/18/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club meeting: 12/18/2019, 10:00am, Coldwater Books, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia.
• Studio Z Acting (Adult class): 12/18/2019, 6:30pm, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence. (256) 766-5586
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 12/18/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Open Mic Each Wednesday at FloBama: 12/18/2019, 9:00pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N Court St, Florence.
