Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/31/2019, 7:00am, North Alabama Medical Center, 1701 Veterans Drive, Florence.
• "Pinta" and "Nina": 10/31/2019, 9:00am, Joe Wheeler State Park Marina, 4401 McLean Drive, Rogersville.
• Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery: 10/31/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Art Expressions: 10/31/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Tourism Trick or Treat: 10/31/2019, 9:00am, Visit Florence, AL, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 10/31/2019, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Terrific Twos: 10/31/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 10/31/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Ready, Set, Read: 10/31/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Parkinson's Support Group meeting: 10/31/2019, 2:00pm, The Renaissance of Florence, 3275 Lauderdale 47, Florence.
• Throwback Thursday: 10/31/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11 meeting: 10/31/2019, 7:00pm, American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 10/31/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Arx Mortis: 10/31/2019, 7:00pm, Arx Mortis, 4051 Highway 72, Killen.
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 10/31/2019, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
• Florence Ghost Walk: 10/31/2019, 7:30pm, Wilson Park, E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Basketball registration: 10/31/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
