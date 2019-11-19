Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/19/2019, 8:00am, Lauderdale County High School, 201 Cedar St., Rogersville.
• Art Expressions: 11/19/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary meeting: 11/19/2019, 9:00am, Salvation Army headquarters, 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read: 11/19/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Cloverdale covered dish lunch: 11/19/2019, 11:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring covered dish.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 11/19/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 11/19/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Ready, Set, Read: 11/19/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• STEAM Squad: 11/19/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• 1-hour free bowling: 11/19/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth: 11/19/2019, 5:00pm, Swampers, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Dance Classes: 11/19/2019, 5:45pm, Mitchell Hollingsworth Activity Center, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 11/19/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 11/19/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Hope for the Holidays: 11/19/2019, 6:00pm, The Healing Place, 2409 Wildwood St., Muscle Shoals. 256-383-7133
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table: 11/19/2019, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• NuTones: 11/19/2019, 6:00pm, Morningside, 413 Cox Blvd., Sheffield.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 11/19/2019, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 11/19/2019, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/19/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
