Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Joints in Motion: 10/16/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery: 10/16/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Belle Mont Quilt Show: 10/16/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club meeting: 10/16/2019, 10:00am, Coldwater Books, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia.
• Quilts of Valor meeting: 10/16/2019, 10:00am, Ken's Sewing Center, 912 Second St., Muscle Shoals. 256-483-2480
• ABC's Under the Trees: 10/16/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Germanfest: 10/16/2019, 3:00pm, Wesleyan Hall, UNA, Florence. Free. 256-765-4390, ralinam@una.edu
• Super Spectacular Circus Superhero Edition: 10/16/2019, 6:30pm, Longhorn R. Arena, Three Mile Lane, Tuscumbia.
• UNA Shoals Showcase with Jacob Darrow: 10/16/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Gospel Meeting: 10/16/2019, 7:00pm, Westside Church of Christ, Old Highway 20, Leighton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.