Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Turkey Shoot: 11/23/2019, 7:00am, Knight of Columns Langer Hall, 4051 County Road 30, Florence.
• Steel of a Deal: 11/23/2019, 9:00am, USW Local 1535 Union Hall, 818 Howell Heflin Lane, Tuscumbia. 256-762-8366
• Downtown Florence Walking Tour: 11/23/2019, 10:00am, City Municipal Building, 110 W. College St., Florence.
• Christmas in the Country: 11/23/2019, 10:00am, LaGrange College Site Park, 1491 LaGrange College Road, Leighton.
• Saturday Stories: 11/23/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/23/2019, 11:00am, BAM, 318 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 11/23/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Pocahontas: 11/23/2019, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N Seminary St, Florence.
• Movie in Wilson Park: 11/23/2019, 7:00pm, Wilson Park, E Tombigbee St, Florence.
• Silver Eagle Band: 11/23/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Florence.
• Southern Breeze: 11/23/2019, 8:00pm, El Patron, Highway 72, Florence.
• Robert Cline Jr and the Boys from Muscle Shoals perform: 11/23/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
