Today
• Tourism Board Meeting: 10/3/2019, 8:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Tourism & Visitor’s Center, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 10/3/2019, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• SKIN AND INK: The Art of Tattoo: 10/3/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 10/3/2019, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Belle Mont Quilt Show: 10/3/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Terrific Twos: 10/3/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 10/3/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Ready, Set, Read: 10/3/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Throwback Thursday: 10/3/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Northwest Alabama MS Warriors: 10/3/2019, 5:30pm, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals informational meeting: 10/3/2019, 5:30pm, Reading Room, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Kerry Gilbert and Friends: 10/3/2019, 5:30pm, Doe's Eat Place, 114 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville.
• The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt Col John W Harris Jr, Camp #1833 meeting: 10/3/2019, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, Ash Avenue, Russellville. 256-324-2317
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 10/3/2019, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• Gallery Talk: 10/3/2019, 6:00pm, Kennedy-Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Fall Festival: 10/3/2019, 6:00pm, Belgreen High School, 14220 Alabama 187, Russellville.
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 10/3/2019, 7:00pm, Regions Bank, 321 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 10/3/2019, 7:00pm, 104 E.Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 10/3/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Arx Mortis: 10/3/2019, 7:00pm, Arx Mortis, 4051 Hwy 72, Killen.
• Shoals Audubon Society: 10/3/2019, 7:00pm, Trinity Episcopal Church, Mullen Hall, 410 N. Pine St., Florence. Does not meet in June, July and August. 256-757-2467
• Mountain Theater Cruise Night: 10/3/2019, 7:00pm, Mountain Theater, 4150 Underwood Mountain Road, Tuscumbia.
• "Sylvia" presented: 10/3/2019, 7:35pm, The Ritz, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
• Dave Futrell LIVE: 10/3/2019, 8:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
