Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/11/2020, 7:00am, Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• The Isom Collection: 2/11/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• My Alabama Exhibit: 2/11/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/11/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Ready, Set, Read!: 2/11/2020, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Exchange Club: 2/11/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Booked for Lunch/Novel Conversations Book Club: 2/11/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• STEAM Squad: 2/11/2020, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals: 2/11/2020, 5:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• 2020 Volunteer Kickoff: 2/11/2020, 5:30pm, Singin' River LIVE, College Street, Florence. 256-633-9430
• The Volunteer Kickoff Party for the Shoals Walk to End Alzheimer’s: 2/11/2020, 5:30pm, Singin’ River Live, 526 E. College St. B, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 2/11/2020, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• NAMI Shoals Family Support Group: 2/11/2020, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group: 2/11/2020, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association meeting: 2/11/2020, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-6711
• Central Civitan: 2/11/2020, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/11/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
