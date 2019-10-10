Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• SKIN AND INK: The Art of Tattoo: 10/10/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery: 10/10/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 10/10/2019, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Belle Mont Quilt Show: 10/10/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Medicare Help Session: 10/10/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Terrific Twos: 10/10/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Awards Luncheon: 10/10/2019, 11:00am, Northwest Shoals Community College-Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. Lunch will be served for $15 per person. 256-314-6207 or 256-314-6211
• Luncheon with Debra Glass: 10/10/2019, 11:30am, Sheffield Public Library, 316 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Shoals Civic League: 10/10/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Ready, Set, Read: 10/10/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Chapter of the Order of St. Luke meeting: 10/10/2019, 2:30pm, Media Room, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Florence. Wendy Sellers to lead study.
• Throwback Thursday: 10/10/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 10/10/2019, 5:30pm, Colbert County
• Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available.
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 10/10/2019, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 10/10/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Sheffield Lodge #503 F&AM: 10/10/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• Arx Mortis: 10/10/2019, 7:00pm, Arx Mortis, 4051 Hwy 72, Killen.
• Florence Camerata Fall Concert: 10/10/2019, 7:00pm, First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2422 Darby Drive, Florence.
• "Sylvia" presented: 10/10/2019, 7:35pm, The Ritz, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
