Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/20/2020, 8:30am, Wilson High School, 7601 Alabama 17, Florence.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/20/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/20/2020, 9:00am, DHR Building, 737 Alabama 48, Russellville. 256-332-0252
• Women's Community Bible Study: 2/20/2020, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Terrific 2s: 2/20/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/20/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• AARP Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273 covered-dish dinner: 2/20/2020, 11:00am, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-760-6425
• Zip City Community Center covered-dish lunch: 2/20/2020, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. Bring covered dish.
• Shoals Civic League: 2/20/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Google Calendar/Google Drive: 2/20/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read!: 2/20/2020, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• The American Association of University Women: 2/20/2020, 5:00pm, McKinney Center, downtown Florence.
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter meeting: 2/20/2020, 5:30pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-386-2387
• University of North Alabama Men's Basketball vs Kennesaw State: 2/20/2020, 6:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans O'Neal Camp No. 478 meeting: 2/20/2020, 6:30pm, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140: 2/20/2020, 6:30pm, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-762-3512
• 2020 Alabama Legislative Session Update: 2/20/2020, 6:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence. 256-764-5072
• NuTones perform: 2/20/2020, 6:30pm, Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, 2373 Roberts Lane, Florence.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 2/20/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• OperaSouth board of directors meeting: 2/20/2020, 7:00pm, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary meeting: 2/20/2020, 7:00pm, Post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club: 2/20/2020, 7:00pm, Colbert County EMA, Fifth and Water streets, Muscle Shoals.
• Misty Blues performs: 2/20/2020, 7:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/20/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
• Voter Restoration with the Alabama Voting Rights Diversity Alliance: 2/20/2020, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
