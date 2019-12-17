Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Trees of Christmas: 12/17/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. Sundays free.
• Quilt Stories: 12/17/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/17/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• The Board of Directors for the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama, Inc. meeting: 12/17/2019, 11:00am, Logan's Restaurant, 1716 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Cloverdale RSVP lunch: 12/17/2019, 11:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-764-6899
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 12/17/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 12/17/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 12/17/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 12/17/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 12/17/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table meeting: 12/17/2019, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Fathers & Sons for Dinner with Guest: 12/17/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N Court St, Florence.
• Karaoke Tuesdays at FloBama Downtown: 12/17/2019, 10:00pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N Court St, Florence.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 12/17/2019, , Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 12/17/2019, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Joseph Stallworth and Karen Gruber: 12/17/2019, Swampers at the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.