Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Friday
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 9/6/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Midnighters perform, 9/6/2019, 7-10pm, Legends, Mobile Street, Seminary Street, Florence.
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 9/7/2019, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Life Insurance Awareness Day: 9/7/2019, 10:00am, Muscle Shoals Rec Park, 1000 Gattman Park Drive, Muscle Shoals. 256-810-1122
• Rogersville Firefighers' Association Fish Fry: 9/7/2019, 4:00pm, Station 1, Wheeler Street, Rogersville.
