Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 3/6/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/6/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Misfit Children: Landscapes and Creations from the Mind of Jennifer Torres: 3/6/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/6/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-386-7831
• Babies Love the Library: 3/6/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 3/6/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/6/2020, 12:00pm, Walmart, 517 W. Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 3/6/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Florence Knights of Columbus Fish Fry: 3/6/2020, 4:15pm, St. Joseph Regional Catholic School, 115 Plum St., Florence. Adults, $10; children, ages 4 to 6, $4
• 2020 First Fridays Florence Vendor Event: 3/6/2020, 5:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Midnighters: 3/6/2020, 6:00pm, Gold Record Room, Court Street, Florence.
• The Love Better Tour | Florence, AL: 3/6/2020, 7:00pm, First Baptist Church, 209 N. Walnut St., Florence.
• Southern Breeze: 3/6/2020, 7:00pm, Las Trojas, Florence Mall, Florence.
• The Matt Prater Band: 3/6/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Matt Bennett Band: 3/6/2020, 10:00pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• George Lindsey UNA Film Festival: 3/6/2020, University of North Alabama, Florence.
• First Fridays in Florence: 3/6/2020, Downtown, Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 3/6/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 3/7/2020, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Mud Run: 3/7/2020, 8:00am, Rattlesnake Saloon, 1292 Mount Mills Road, Tuscumbia.
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club: 3/7/2020, 9:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, Fifth and Water streets, Muscle Shoals.
• Flag Day celebration: 3/7/2020, 10:00am, Sloss Lake Park, Russellville.
• Voices of Women's Suffrage: A Living History Presentation: 3/7/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/7/2020, 1:00pm, Boost Mobile, 519 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Deja Vu Flobama: 3/7/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Max Russell and the Shakedown Kings: 3/7/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Midnighters: 3/7/2020, 10:00pm, FloBama, Court Street, Florence.
• George Lindsey UNA Film Festival: 3/7/2020, University of North Alabama, Florence.
