Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/29/2019, 9:00am, Colbert County Health Department, 1000 S. Jackson Highway, Sheffield.
• Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery: 10/29/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Art Expressions: 10/29/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 10/29/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 10/29/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Ready, Set, Read: 10/29/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• STEAM Squad: 10/29/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Environmental Alliance: 10/29/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-381-2826
• "Scrooge in Rouge" auditions: 10/29/2019, 5:30pm, The Zodiac Playhouse, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 10/29/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 10/29/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• "Holiday Cabaret" auditions: 10/29/2019, 6:00pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
• History and Haunts Stroll: 10/29/2019, 6:00pm, Coldwater Books, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia.
• Basics of Hunting: 10/29/2019, 6:30pm, Miller’s Feed & Seed, 8731 Highway 43, Florence.
• Dance classes: 10/29/2019, 7:00pm, Mitchell Hollingsworth Activity Room, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. $35 person/$60 per couple. 256-740-1661
• Florence Ghost Walk: 10/29/2019, 7:30pm, Wilson Park, E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.