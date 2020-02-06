Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 2/6/2020, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board meeting: 2/6/2020, 9:00am, Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• The Isom Collection: 2/6/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• My Alabama Exhibit: 2/6/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/6/2020, 9:00am, DHR Building, 737 Alabama 48, Russellville.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 2/6/2020, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Terrific 2s: 2/6/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/6/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 2/6/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/6/2020, 12:00pm, Mars Hill Bible School, 698 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Google Search Strategies: 2/6/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read!: 2/6/2020, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Northwest Alabama MS Warriors: 2/6/2020, 5:30pm, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 E. Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals.
• The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt Col John W Harris Jr, Camp #1833 meeting: 2/6/2020, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, Ash Avenue, Russellville. 256-324-2317
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 2/6/2020, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• University of North Alabama Men's Basketball vs Lipscomb: 2/6/2020, 6:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. John W. Harris Jr. Camp No. 1833: 2/6/2020, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. 256-324-2317
• Valentines Cookie Decorating Class: 2/6/2020, 6:00pm, Studio 23, East College Street, Florence.
• NuTones perform: 2/6/2020, 6:30pm, Keestone, 201 N. Cedar St., Florence.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 2/6/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 2/6/2020, 7:00pm, Regions Bank, 321 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Shoals Audubon Society: 2/6/2020, 7:00pm, Trinity Episcopal Church, Mullen Hall, 410 N. Pine St., Florence. Does not meet in June, July and August. 256-757-2467
• Florence Camerata rehearsal: 2/6/2020, 7:00pm, UNA, Choral Room, Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/6/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.