Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Cloverdale Quilters: 12/23/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 12/23/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Trees of Christmas: 12/23/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. Sundays free.
• Quilt Stories: 12/23/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/23/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• NW Alabama Backgammon Club: 12/23/2019, 11:00am, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. 256-856-4846
• Rotary Club of Florence: 12/23/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Central Community center covered dish luncheon: 12/23/2019, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Greater Shoals/Sheffield Rotary Club Meeting: 12/23/2019, 12:00pm, Rhoda P's Restaurant & Catering, 312 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Hope Al-Anon & Shoals Al-Teen: 12/23/2019, 6:00pm, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee meeting: 12/23/2019, 6:30pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-710-1440
• Beginner Square Dance lessons: 12/23/2019, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Holiday Grief Group: 12/23/2019, 6:30pm, New Beginning Church, Four Lane Shopping Center, Florence.
• Grief support meeting: 12/23/2019, 6:30pm, New Beginning Church, 853 Florence Blvd., Florence.
