Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 3/3/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/3/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-386-7831
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals meeting: 3/3/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-965-9023
• Ready, Set, Read!: 3/3/2020, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 3/3/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Florence Exchange Club: 3/3/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 3/3/2020, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-577-6968
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Alabama A&M: 3/3/2020, 2:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• STEAM Squad: 3/3/2020, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Color for a Cause: 3/3/2020, 5:00pm, Florence Mall, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth: 3/3/2020, 5:00pm, Swampers, 10 Hightower Pl, Florence.
• UAW Ford Motor Co. Retirees/Employees Local 255 fellowhip supper: 3/3/2020, 6:00pm, Northwest-Shoals Community College Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. 256-762-1846
• Celebrate Recovery: 3/3/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence. 256-764-9322
• Central Community Center business meeting: 3/3/2020, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 286 Lauderdale 277, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Fathers & Sons for Dinner with Guest: 3/3/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N Court St, Florence.
• Florence York Rite Bodies: 3/3/2020, 7:00pm, building, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 3/3/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
