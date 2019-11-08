Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Pay It Forward: 11/8/2019, 8:00am, Any Participating Financial Institution, Florence, AL, Florence. 256-764-4661
• Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery: 11/8/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Art Expressions: 11/8/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/8/2019, 9:00am, Easter Seals Rehabilitation, 1450 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Babies Love the Library: 11/8/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Ed Cheney to speak at veterans program: 11/8/2019, 10:30am, Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence.
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 11/8/2019, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish.
• Chicken Stew Fundraiser: 11/8/2019, 11:00am, American Legion Post No. 11, 318 S Court St., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 11/8/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Alamance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 11/8/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-4757
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 11/8/2019, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-4204
• Singing River Squares: 11/8/2019, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 County Club Drive, Florence.
• Asleep by Ten @FloBama: 11/8/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Line Dance Class: 11/8/2019, 7:00pm, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence.
• Southern Breeze performs: 11/8/2019, 7:00pm, Lil Capone's, Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• The Bad Brad Guin Band: 11/8/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• The "All-New" Laughing On the Shoals Comedy © Nite: 11/8/2019, 8:15pm, The Clarion Inn Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd, Muscle Shoals. 817-235-9183
• Basketball registration: 11/8/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Saturday
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 11/9/2019, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Workshop on Preparing for Holiday Stress and Grief: 11/9/2019, 9:00am, New Beginning Church, Four Lane Shopping Center, Florence.
• Shoals Business Expo: 11/9/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-284-2145
• Parent Appreciation Day: 11/9/2019, 10:00am, Northwest Shoals Community College gym, George Wallace Boulevard, Muscle Shoals.
• Forks of Cypress Plantation & Cemetery Walking Tour: 11/9/2019, 10:00am, The Forks of Cypress, Florence.
• Florence Music Study Club: 11/9/2019, 10:00am, North Wood United Methodist Church, 1129 Wills Ave., Florence.
• Women's Conference: 11/9/2019, 10:00am, Eleven Grove M.B. Church, 24865 County Road 14, Florence.
• Android Communication: 11/9/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 11/9/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/9/2019, 11:00am, Watson's Furniture, 1678 S. Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals.
• Indigenous People Storytelling and Sharing Day: 11/9/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Volleyball vs NJIT: 11/9/2019, 12:00pm, Florence.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 11/9/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence. 256-762-0209
• LEGO Build: 11/9/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Basketball vs Mississippi Valley State: 11/9/2019, 4:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 11/9/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Rockin' at the Roxy: 11/9/2019, 7:00pm, Roxy Theatre, Jackson Avenue, Russellville. Children 6 and younger free.
• Chris Williams performing: 11/9/2019, 7:00pm, Earl Peanutt Montgomery Museum, Raleigh Avenue, Sheffield.
• Grand Ole Opry Impersonation/Tribute Show: 11/9/2019, 7:00pm, St. Joseph Civic Center, 10 St. Joseph Road, St. Joseph, Tennessee.
• Southern Breeze performs: 11/9/2019, 7:00pm, Las Tojas, Florence Mall, Florence.
• Rich Mahon and Mostly Dead: 11/9/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Nick Swan performs: 11/9/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
