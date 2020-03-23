Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Today
• Cloverdale Quilters: 3/23/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 3/23/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/23/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Misfit Children: Landscapes and Creations from the Mind of Jennifer Torres: 3/23/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• NW Alabama Backgammon Club: 3/23/2020, 11:00am, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. 256-856-4846
• Hot lunches: 3/23/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Central Community center covered dish luncheon: 3/23/2020, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Knights of Phythias lunch and meeting: 3/23/2020, 11:30am, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Road, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 3/23/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Bible Study: 3/23/2020, 6:00pm, Woodmont Baptist Church, Darby Drive, Florence.
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee meeting: 3/23/2020, 6:30pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-710-1440
• Revival: 3/23/2020, 7:00pm, Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., Muscle Shoals.
